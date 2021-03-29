PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a natural, eco-friendly pest control solution for mosquitoes," said an inventor, from Shrewsbury, Mass., "so I invented the MOSQUITO MAGIC. My design helps to repel pesky mosquitoes and it prevents irritating bites."

The invention provides a natural mosquito repellent option. In doing so, it offers an eco-friendly alternative to spraying harsh chemical repellents. As a result, it provides added protection and it enhances safety. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, outdoor enthusiasts and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5658, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-natural-way-to-repel-mosquitoes-bma-5658-301256534.html

SOURCE InventHelp