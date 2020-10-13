InventHelp Inventor Develops Multi-Purpose Grocery Bag To Reduce Waste (BTM-2809)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to reduce waste associated with plastic shopping bags," said an inventor, from Columbia, Md.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to reduce waste associated with plastic shopping bags," said an inventor, from Columbia, Md., "so I invented VIOLETA-BAG."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective grocery bag and cleaning cloth for household chores. In doing so, it offers a viable alternative to traditional plastic grocery bags. As a result, it could help to eliminate waste and it increases efficiency. The invention features a versatile and environmentally-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for grocery stores and households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My multi-purpose design enables you to carry groceries home and complete household cleaning chores."

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

