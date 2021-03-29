PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --..."My husband was in a wheelchair and my children and I had trouble pushing and maneuvering him around," said an inventor, from Lynn Haven, Fla. "I thought there should be a drive motor with controls that could attach to the back of the wheelchair, so I invented the SPEE DELLA. My design also offers a strain-free way to propel and control a stroller, shopping cart, airport cart and other wheeled devices."

The patented invention provides an easier way to propel and maneuver a manual wheelchair, stroller or cart. In doing so, it offers an alternative to purchasing and using a separate electric wheelchair or scooter. As a result, it reduces stress and strain and it could help to prevent fatigue and discomfort while pushing and steering. The invention features a portable design that is easy to secure and use so it is ideal for caregivers and parents who push wheelchairs and strollers, medical facilities, nursing homes, grocery stores and shopping establishments with carts, airports, zoos, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AVZ-1959, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-motor-apparatus-to-propel-wheeled-devices-avz-1959-301256518.html

SOURCE InventHelp