InventHelp Inventor Develops More Convenient Way To Dispense Wet Wipes (HUN-915)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient holder for wet wipes in the restroom," said an inventor, from Richmond, Texas, "so I invented the WIPES HOLDER."

The invention ensures that wet wipes are readily accessible for cleaning various areas of the body. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using toilet paper or traditional wet wipe containers. As a result, it enhances cleanliness and convenience. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to improve sanitary conditions when cleansing personal areas of the body."

