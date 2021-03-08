InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Work Boots To Keep Feet Dry & Comfortable (CLM-481)

PITTSBURGH, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to prevent the problems associated with sweaty feet while wearing work boots," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ohio, "so I invented the COOL FEET.

PITTSBURGH, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to prevent the problems associated with sweaty feet while wearing work boots," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ohio, "so I invented the COOL FEET. My design helps to keep the wearer's feet cool, dry and odor-free."

The invention provides an effective way to keep the feet comfortable and dry when wearing work boots. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional work boots. As a result, it helps to prevent perspiration and odors and it reduces the risk of athlete's foot, blisters and other ailments caused by damp feet. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for workers, hikers, campers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CLM-481, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

