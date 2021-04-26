InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Way To Package & Sell Earrings (PND-5081)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hate when I lose an earring and the other one becomes essentially useless," said an inventor, from Lansdowne, Pa.

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hate when I lose an earring and the other one becomes essentially useless," said an inventor, from Lansdowne, Pa. "I thought there should be a simple way to continue wearing your favorite pair of earrings even after losing one, so I invented A PAIR AND A SPARE. My design eliminates the time and frustration associated with searching for a lost earring."

The invention provides a modified way to package and sell earrings. In doing so, it prevents the frustration with losing an earring. As a result, it increases convenience and it provides added peace of mind knowing you have another one. The invention features a practical design, so it is ideal for individuals who wear earrings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PND-5081, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

