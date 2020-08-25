PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a more comfortable way to drive in the car," said an inventor, from Morristown, Ariz.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a more comfortable way to drive in the car," said an inventor, from Morristown, Ariz., "so I invented the PUMP IT UP."

The invention provides an effective way to enhance comfort and support while driving. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional vehicle seats. As a result, it could help to improve a driver's posture and view of the road and it helps to prevent sharp bumps and shocks from being transmitted through a driver's body. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle manufacturers and owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to reduce lower back pain and fatigue and it ensures that the driver is properly positioned at all times."

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2755, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-vehicle-seat-to-enhance-comfort-pho-2755-301117609.html

SOURCE InventHelp