InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Umbrella To Prevent Drips After Use (MTN-3574)

PITTSBURGH, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to store a wet umbrella after use," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the Z BRELLA. My design eliminates the hassle of holding a wet and dripping umbrella."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to contain water or moisture from an umbrella after use. In doing so, it prevents the water from dripping on clothing, bags and other personal belongings. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience and it could help to prevent damage. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3574, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

