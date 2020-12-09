InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Trash Can To Prevent Bags From Sticking (CTK-1055)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to lift and remove a trash bag from a can without tearing it," said an inventor, from Blue Ridge, Texas, "so I invented the ICAN.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to lift and remove a trash bag from a can without tearing it," said an inventor, from Blue Ridge, Texas, "so I invented the ICAN. My design prevents the suction associated with regular trash cans."

The patent-pending invention offers an improved alternative to traditional trash cans. In doing so, it enables an individual to remove a filled garbage bag with ease. As a result, it reduces struggle and strain and it helps to prevent the bag from sticking and ripping. The invention features a simple and effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, hospitals and nursing homes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CTK-1055, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

