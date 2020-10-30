PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While there are some simple ways to be environmentally responsible with regard to water conservation, reducing the volume of water used for flushing toilets is a challenge," said an inventor from Bronx, N.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While there are some simple ways to be environmentally responsible with regard to water conservation, reducing the volume of water used for flushing toilets is a challenge," said an inventor from Bronx, N.Y. "With this redesigned tank, users now have that option."

He developed a prototype for DIGITAL ELECTRONIC VOLUME/FLOW CONTROL SENSOR TOILET to enable users to regulate the volume of water used for flushing a toilet. As such, it conserves energy and expense. This cost-efficient practical bathroom accessory is also easy to operate and durable. Users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is as well. In addition, it is versatile for residential or commercial use.

This patented design provides for four different flush volumes. A control panel affords buttons for water level selection. Once the level is set, the water is moved from a source to the storage tank and the bowl by a fluid pump.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-1559, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-toilet-with-regulated-flush-volumes-mtn-1559-301163615.html

SOURCE InventHelp