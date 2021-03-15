InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Toilet Paper Dispenser (KXX-293)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When using a public restroom, my personal cell phone fell from the toilet paper dispenser onto the unsanitary floor," said an inventor, from Greeneville, Tenn.

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When using a public restroom, my personal cell phone fell from the toilet paper dispenser onto the unsanitary floor," said an inventor, from Greeneville, Tenn., "so I invented the DISPENSER BUDDY."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective and more sanitary way to temporarily store personal items upon while using public restroom facilities. In doing so, it prevents personal items from falling and becoming damaged or contacting germs and other unsanitary surfaces within a public restroom. As a result, it promotes user peace of mind and improved organization. The invention features a functional and practical design that is convenient and easy to use. Additionally, a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KXX-293, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

