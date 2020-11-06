InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Shower Rod To Enhance Space (FGC-138)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a small bathroom and wanted to create an improved shower rod to maximize space," said an inventor, from Newbury, Ohio, "so I invented the ROD SPACE MAKER.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a small bathroom and wanted to create an improved shower rod to maximize space," said an inventor, from Newbury, Ohio, "so I invented the ROD SPACE MAKER. My design enables you to have additional space in a tub/shower area without losing space outside of the tub/shower area."

The patent-pending invention provides a simple way to increase space inside and outside of a shower area. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional shower rods. As a result, it eliminates the need to feel cramped in a smaller bathroom and it increases convenience. The invention features a space-saving design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, nursing homes, hotels, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-138, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

