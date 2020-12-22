InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Shirt For LVAD Patients (PIT-1141)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My husband has a left ventricular assist device and I wanted to create a more comfortable shirt for him," said an inventor, from Fairmont, W.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My husband has a left ventricular assist device and I wanted to create a more comfortable shirt for him," said an inventor, from Fairmont, W.V., "so I invented the D AND D SHIRT. My design enables you to conveniently carry your LVAD controller without the risk of infection, injury, discomfort and burns associated with traditional accessories."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved shirt for individuals with LVAD controllers. In doing so, it ensures that the controller is secure and readily accessible. It also enhances comfort and convenience and it protects the user's stomach against heat from the unit. The invention features a stylish design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for individuals with left ventricular assist devices (LVAD). Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1141, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

