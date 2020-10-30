InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Sheets & Blankets To Enhance Comfort (NPL-325)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to provide various levels of comfort to each partner while sleeping in bed," said an inventor, from Lehigh Acres, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to provide various levels of comfort to each partner while sleeping in bed," said an inventor, from Lehigh Acres, Fla., "so I invented the New E B P (Every Body's Pleasure). My design can accommodate different sleeping needs and temperature preferences for sleeping couples."

The invention provides an effective way to stay warm or cool in bed. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional sheets and blankets. As a result, it provides added comfort for users and it could help to contribute to a better night's sleep. The invention features a practical, user-friendly design that is easy to adjust and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NPL-325, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

