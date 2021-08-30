InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Sheet Set For Beds (MTK-104)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to make a bed and keep the sheets looking neat and in place," said an inventor, from Mobile, Ala.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to make a bed and keep the sheets looking neat and in place," said an inventor, from Mobile, Ala., "so I invented the EASY BED. My design eliminates the hassle of constantly tucking and folding standard top sheets underneath a mattress."

The invention provides an easier way to keep sheets secured in position on a bed. In doing so, it simplifies the task of making the bed. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could contribute to a more comfortable and restful night's sleep. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTK-104, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

