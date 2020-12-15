InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Puppy Training Pad To Deter Chews & Rips (WDH-2624)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My dogs would constantly chew and destroy their pee pads. I thought there should be a simple way to deter this behavior," said an inventor, from Bowie, Md., "so I invented the NO CHEW PUPPY PAD. My design eliminates the hassle associated with applying special deterrent sprays and cleaning up destroyed pads."

The patent-pending invention prevents a puppy or dog from chewing a training pad. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional pet pee pads. As a result, it helps to prevent messes associated with shredded soiled pads and it saves time when cleaning up after pets. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for dog owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

