InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Pillow To Increase Comfort And Support (FGC-121)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better pillow to increase comfort and secure the cervical spine while sleeping," said an inventor, from Akron, Ohio, "so I invented MIMI'S NECK PILLOW."

The patent-pending invention provides a new type of pillow to enhance comfort while sleeping or resting. It also increases neck support and it could help to relieve tension, pain and stress. As a result, it could contribute to a better night's sleep. The invention features an adjustable and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, travelers and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to traditional pillows."

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-121, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

