InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Paper Shredder For Commercial Locations (SDB-1265)

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to shred paper materials or documents in public places to enhance security," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif., "so I invented the DOCUMENT SHREDDING MACHINE."

The invention provides an improved way for consumers to shred documents in retail establishments and related locations. In doing so, it eliminates the need to purchase or utilize a personal shredder. As a result, it increases convenience and efficiency and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for automatic merchandising machine operators and commercial establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables items like receipts, documents and other paperwork to be conveniently shredded without the use of a household or office shredder."

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1265, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

