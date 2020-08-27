InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Pants For Individuals With Prosthetic Legs/Braces (LCC-3715)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to access or adjust an artificial leg or leg brace while wearing pants, especially when out or at a doctor's appointment," said an inventor, from Columbia, Pa.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to access or adjust an artificial leg or leg brace while wearing pants, especially when out or at a doctor's appointment," said an inventor, from Columbia, Pa., "so I invented the ACCESS PANTS."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to access a knee brace or prosthetic leg while wearing pants. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional jeans and pants designs. As a result, it eliminates the need to remove pants to access or adjust the leg/brace and it could save time and effort. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for leg amputees and individuals who utilize knee or leg braces. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added comfort and peace of mind for the wearer."

