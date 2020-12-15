PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fast and easy way to enjoy hot soup at work," said an inventor, from Joliet, Ill.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fast and easy way to enjoy hot soup at work," said an inventor, from Joliet, Ill., "so I invented the SOPA DE FIDEO. My design offers an alternative to eating out and it eliminates the need to prepare sopa de fideo from scratch."

The invention provides an improved packaging method for fideo noodle soup. In doing so, it enables a hot cup of soup to be enjoyed when desired. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases convenience. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to prepare, store and transport so it is ideal for households, travelers, workers, on-the-go individuals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CKL-1399, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-packaging-for-sopa-de-fideo-ckl-1399-301191169.html

SOURCE InventHelp