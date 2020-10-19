InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Packaging For Gift Items (DLL-3719)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way for busy parents to shop for Christmas or birthday presents while with their children and without giving away the surprise," said an inventor, from Fort Worth, Texas, "so I...

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way for busy parents to shop for Christmas or birthday presents while with their children and without giving away the surprise," said an inventor, from Fort Worth, Texas, "so I invented the HIDDEN TREASURE. My design could help to maintain excitement by keeping the gift item a secret until opened."

The invention enables an individual to shop for a gift item when the gift recipient is present. In doing so, it prevents the gift recipient from seeing the gift item. As a result, it ensures that the gift item remains a surprise for the recipient until opened and it could save time and effort. The invention features a novel design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3719, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

