InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Packaging For Food/Snack Bags (JMC-2337)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have arthritis and I struggle when trying to open a snack or food bag," said an inventor, from Sherwood, Ark.

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have arthritis and I struggle when trying to open a snack or food bag," said an inventor, from Sherwood, Ark. "My daughter also has trouble opening these kinds of bags. I thought there could be an easier way for everyone, so I invented the PACKAGING IDEA. My packaging design saves time and effort for anyone when opening a favorite snack."

The Patent-pending invention provides an easier way for anyone to open and reopen a food bag. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional bag designs. As a result, it enhances grip and leverage and it reduces physical strain. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and individuals with arthritis or limited hand strength. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JMC-2337, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-packaging-for-foodsnack-bags-jmc-2337-301273291.html

SOURCE InventHelp