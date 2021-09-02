InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Packaging For Beverage Cartons (CPC-639)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a struggle-free method for opening a carton of milk or juice," said an inventor, from Groton, Conn.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a struggle-free method for opening a carton of milk or juice," said an inventor, from Groton, Conn., "so I invented the EASY ACCESS. My design enables individuals of all ages to open the container with ease and minimal effort."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and easy way to open a milk carton. In doing so, it eliminates hassles and struggles. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent spills and messes. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, children, elderly and disabled individuals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CPC-639, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

