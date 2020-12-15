InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Packaging For Bags Of Cereal And Chips (WDH-2091)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to prevent bags of cereal or chips from becoming stale or spilling," said an inventor, from Capitol Heights, Md.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to prevent bags of cereal or chips from becoming stale or spilling," said an inventor, from Capitol Heights, Md., "so I invented the V IDEA. My design enables children and adults to easily open and close a food bag."

The invention provides an easier method for resealing a bag of cereal or potato chips. In doing so, it helps to keep the contents of the bag fresh and appealing. As a result, it eliminates the need to use bag clips and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-WDH-2091, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

