InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Packaging For A Case Of Beer (OCM-1454)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to decorate my dorm room with the logo panel on a case of beer," said an inventor, from Anaheim, Calif., "so I invented the STICK BOX. My design eliminates the need to tediously cut out the panel and tape or glue it to the wall."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to display and advertise a beer brand's logo on a wall or other surface. In doing so, it enables the user to create a collage-style wallpaper. It also helps to prevent damage to the wall, and it can be utilized in a dorm room, man cave, bar, beer distributer, etc. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for college students and individuals who drink beer. Additionally, it is producible in design variations for other boxed drinks/products and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCM-1454, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

