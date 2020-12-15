PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a respiratory therapist and patients on supplemental oxygen often complain about drying side effects," said an inventor, from Washington, D.C. "I thought there could be a way to prevent this, so I invented the AEROSOL SOLUTION SYSTEMS. My design increases the humidity of dry oxygen to enhance patient comfort."

The invention offers an alternative to existing humidification systems for oxygen systems. In doing so, it provides a means of retaining moisture from the patient's lungs. As a result, it helps to combat the drying effect associated with breathing pure oxygen and it enhances comfort. The invention features a small and simple design that is easy to handle and use so it is ideal for medical facilities and individuals who use supplemental oxygen. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-WDH-2614, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-oxygen-mask-to-enhance-comfort-wdh-2614-301191240.html

SOURCE InventHelp