InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Non-Slip Socks For Large Or Swollen Feet (AAT-4482)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My husband suffered from lymphedema which caused excessive swelling in his feet and diabetic foot wounds," said an inventor, from Fairburn, Ga. "I wanted to create an improved pair of non-slip socks for him to wear while he was hospitalized, so I invented the ADJUSTA-FOOTY."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective pair of non-slip socks for individuals who experience swelling in the feet. In doing so, it eliminates the need to cut socks to improve the fit. As a result, it could enhance comfort and safety and it helps to prevent slips and falls. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to wear so it is ideal for patients in hospitals and nursing homes, individuals who suffer with lymphedema, individuals with larger feet, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My unique design comfortably fits swollen or larger feet."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AAT-4482, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

