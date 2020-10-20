InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Light Switch To Increase Visibility (LST-1065)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have trouble finding and turning on the light switch at night," said an inventor, from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have trouble finding and turning on the light switch at night," said an inventor, from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. "I thought there could be an easier way, so I invented the VISI-SWITCH. My design ensures that you can easily find the light switch when entering a dark room."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to locate and turn on a light switch in the dark. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional light switch designs. As a result, it increases visibility and safety and it eliminates the need to fumble when searching for the light switch. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, nursing homes, businesses, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LST-1065, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

