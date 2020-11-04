InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Hoe-Like Tool To Reduce Back Strain (BGF-2445)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional gardening tools and hoes require you to bend and put stress on the back while digging and working," said an inventor, from Shelby Twp.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional gardening tools and hoes require you to bend and put stress on the back while digging and working," said an inventor, from Shelby Twp., Mich. "I thought there could be an improved design, so I invented the HOBO HOE. My design eliminates the need to bend and strain your back while working with soil, gravel and other materials."

The invention provides an improved hoe-like tool for working with various garden or construction materials. In doing so, it facilitates the task of digging holes, tamping dirt, trenching, mixing cement, etc. As a result, it reduces stress on the back and it increases safety and efficiency. The invention features a durable and ergonomic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, gardeners, landscapers, construction workers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BGF-2445, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

