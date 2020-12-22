PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Consider the following scenario. You have just completed your pre-shot routine and addressed the golf ball when all of a sudden, a Hover Fly (sweat bee) lands on your ball, ruins your concentration and requires that you restart your entire pre-shot routine all over again. This happens frequently enough that I thought there must be a solution to eliminate this tiny but impactful distraction, so I invented INSECT REPELLENT GOLF BALLS," said an inventor, from Pittsburgh, Pa. "My design deters insects from landing on the golf balls, allowing a golfer to focus during the pre-swing phase."

This patent pending invention provides an effective way to repel insects around a golf ball. In doing so, it provides a quicker, more consistent pre-shot routine and it eliminates the need to apply synthetic insect-repellent chemicals. As a result, it prevents delays and distractions on the golf course, it improves consistency and it could make golfing more enjoyable. The invention features a safe and innovative design that will not impact distance or feel so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1129, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-golf-balls-to-repel-insects-pit-1129-301196676.html

SOURCE InventHelp