InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Generator For Use During Power Outages (NJD-2203)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "A relative needed to power an oxygen system during an electrical outage," said an inventor, from East Orange, N.J. "I thought there could be an effective generator for such tasks, so I invented the PORTABLE SMART GENERATOR."

The invention enables a household to effectively utilize electricity during a power outage. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional generators and alternative power sources. As a result, it helps to prevent food and refrigerated medication from spoiling and it provides added convenience, safety and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to safely use electronic medical devices and other items during a power outage or emergency situation."

