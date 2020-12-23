PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an electrician working with EMT conduit 80% of my time, I needed a faster, more convenient way to smooth burr edges on cut conduits by eliminating the need to change to a different hand tool to clean the...

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an electrician working with EMT conduit 80% of my time, I needed a faster, more convenient way to smooth burr edges on cut conduits by eliminating the need to change to a different hand tool to clean the conduit," said an inventor, from North York, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the ROCLAND MULTIFUNCTIONAL BIT. My design saves time by eliminating the need to change bits and it provides added protection while pulling of wires through the conduit."

The patent-pending invention provides an easy way to fasten various hardware items using an impact drill. It also enables the user to smooth rough edges of metal conduit pipe. As a result, it eliminates the raw cut and sharp edges of cut pipe and it increases efficiency and safety. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, construction workers, electricians, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-350, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-driver-bit-for-impact-drills-tro-350-301197411.html

SOURCE InventHelp