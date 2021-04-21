InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Design For Sinks (LAX-1249)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a germ-free way to use a sink without contacting a faucet," said an inventor, from Inglewood, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a germ-free way to use a sink without contacting a faucet," said an inventor, from Inglewood, Calif., "so I invented the FAUCETLESS SINK. My design can be utilized in bathrooms or kitchens in a variety of businesses or homes."

The patent-pending invention offers a modified design for sinks. In doing so, it eliminates the need to touch conventional faucet handles. As a result, it reduces the spread of germs and it increases hygiene. The invention features a modern and aesthetic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1249, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

