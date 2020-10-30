InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Design For Low Voltage Terminals (NJD-2240)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional electrician and HVAC technician and I needed a better way to connect low voltage terminals without crimping," said an inventor, from Paterson, N.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional electrician and HVAC technician and I needed a better way to connect low voltage terminals without crimping," said an inventor, from Paterson, N.J., "so I invented the SMART CONNECT. My design saves time and it is simple to use."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved low voltage terminal design. In doing so, it eliminates the crimping process and prevents wires from slipping out of position. As a result, it increases efficiency and convenience and it enables multiple wires to be attached to a single terminal. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to install so it is ideal for automotive mechanical and electrical repair businesses and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2240, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

