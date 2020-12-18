InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Cereal Bowl To Keep Cereal Crunchy (NMJ-535)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Sometimes I get distracted when eating cereal and it gets all soggy from the milk," said an inventor, from Mt.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Sometimes I get distracted when eating cereal and it gets all soggy from the milk," said an inventor, from Mt. Juliet, Tenn. "I thought there should be a way to keep a bowl of cereal crunchy while doing other tasks, so I invented the CEREAL STRAIN. My design ensures that your cereal is the proper texture when you return."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep breakfast cereal crunchy and appealing. In doing so, it prevents cereal from getting soggy and mushy from sitting in milk. As a result, it helps to reduce cereal waste and it could make eating cereal more enjoyable. The invention features a practical and novel design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NMJ-535, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

