InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Canopy Frame Unit For Scaffolding (PND-5063)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a stone mason, I needed a canopy that could both provide shade from the sun, as well as control the flow of rain water away from the job site," said an inventor, from Perkasie, Pa., "so I invented the BAILEY INVENTION."

The invention provides an expandable/collapsible single-pitch canopy frame for scaffolding or ground level use. In doing so, it aids in the control of water shed away from the job site, unlike multi-direction roof-pitch canopies that direct water in at least four directions. The invention features a durable and practical design that is convenient and easy to use. Additionally, a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PND-5063, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

