PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a pair of boots that can be easily worn in cold or warm weather to protect the feet against rain or snow," said an inventor, from Eros, La.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a pair of boots that can be easily worn in cold or warm weather to protect the feet against rain or snow," said an inventor, from Eros, La., "so I invented RUBBER SLIP ON SHOES."

The invention provides an improved pair of boots to keep feet warm and dry. It also offers an easier way to don and remove boots. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it could provide added style. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for men, women and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that the feet remain dry and comfortable in any weather."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AVZ-1885, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-boots-to-keep-feet-comfortable-and-dry-avz-1885-301116853.html

SOURCE InventHelp