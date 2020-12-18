PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed the pain on my patients faces and this device prevents fellow care givers from becoming ill themselves," said an inventor, from Brick, N.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed the pain on my patients faces and this device prevents fellow care givers from becoming ill themselves," said an inventor, from Brick, N.J., "so I invented the TENDER BOTTOMS. My design reduces discomfort for patients and it makes clean up simple and easy for the caregiver."

The patent-pending invention provides added comfort and support when using a bedpan. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using a standard bedpan. As a result, it helps to prevent bed sores and redness and it could save time and effort when cleaning a bedpan. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for hospitals, long-term care facilities and home health care settings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2241, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-bedpan-to-enhance-comfort-njd-2241-301191864.html

SOURCE InventHelp