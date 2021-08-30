InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Bed Sheet For Hospital Beds (LCC-5137)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better bed sheet design to keep it secure and in place underneath a patient's body," said an inventor, from Allentown, Pa.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better bed sheet design to keep it secure and in place underneath a patient's body," said an inventor, from Allentown, Pa., "so I invented the MED SHEET. My design could help to keep patients more comfortable."

The invention provides an effective way to secure a sheet to a hospital bed/cot. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional sheets that can become undone underneath a patient's body. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances comfort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for hospitals, nursing homes, households, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5137, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

