InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Beach Umbrella To Enhance Comfort (CBA-3543)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was watching my kids at soccer practice and it was very hot and sunny," said an inventor, from Anderson, S.C. "I wanted to create a way to stay cool and protected against the sun, so I invented the SUNSHADE FANBRELLA."

The invention provides an improved beach umbrella to keep the user cool. It also protects against the sun and rain. As a result, it enhances comfort and it could make a beach visit or outdoor activity more enjoyable. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for beach goers, outdoor enthusiasts, households, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to cool down to prevent overheating."

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3543, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

