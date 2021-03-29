InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Basking Platform For Pet Turtles (AUP-1272)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better basking platform to support my pet turtle when relaxing out of water," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented the TURTLE BASKING PLATFORM.

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better basking platform to support my pet turtle when relaxing out of water," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented the TURTLE BASKING PLATFORM. My design will not create shadows within the tank, and it will not reduce the swimming area."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way for a pet turtle to bask under UV lighting. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional tank/aquarium accessories. As a result, it could enhance safety, comfort and relaxation for a turtle. The invention features a unique and user-friendly design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for individuals with pet turtles and pet stores. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

