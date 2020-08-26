InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Bag Valve Mask (BVM) Product (HUN-950)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse and I wanted to create an easier, more sanitary way to access a BVM when needed," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the BAG VALVE MASK SYSTEM.

The invention provides an improved bag valve mask (BVM) product. In doing so, it offers an alternative to the traditional plastic bags used to contain the units. As a result, it prevents the treatment area from being contaminated by dust and it enhances hygiene. The invention features a safe design that is easy to access and maintain, so it is ideal for medical facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide added protection and peace of mind when using a bag valve mask."

