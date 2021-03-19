InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Apron To Increase Convenience (LAX-1238)

PITTSBURGH, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wash my hands a lot while cooking and thought there could be a more convenient way to dry them," said an inventor, from Arleta, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wash my hands a lot while cooking and thought there could be a more convenient way to dry them," said an inventor, from Arleta, Calif., "so I invented the GOGIS GO GREEN APRON. My design increases efficiency and it can be used indoors and outdoors. Plus, it saves you from using too many paper towels. Women that I've sold them to love my apron and always want to order for a friend or relative."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved apron to protect clothing while cooking, baking, etc. It also ensures that a dish towel is readily available when needed. As a result, it increases convenience and it could save time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for households, bartenders, gardeners, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1238, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

