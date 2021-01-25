PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I developed this new design as result of many embarrassing months of back flow." said an inventor from Houston, TX., " I was tired of having stained underwear and pants. I knew that I could improve tampons to make all women more confident and comfortable."

The patent-pending DRIP FREE PAD provides improved absorption and comfort for women during their menstrual cycle. As a result, it enhances protection and could eliminate the cost of replacing stained clothing. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use and allows for a greater sense of security. Additionally, this design could be produced in design variations for different levels of flow.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-987, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modernized-feminine-hygiene-accessory-hun-987-301212297.html

SOURCE InventHelp