InventHelp Inventor Develops Mobile Device Accessory To Prevent Drops & Damage (KSC-1381)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I almost dropped my phone and thought there could be an improved accessory to prevent drops and related damage," said an inventor, from Kansas City, Mo., "so I invented the PHUNGEE. My design offers an improved alternative to traditional phone cases and protective accessories."

The patent-pending invention provides a safer way to use a mobile device. In doing so, it helps to prevent damage associated with drops and falls. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it also ensures that the mobile device is readily available when needed. The invention features a secure and practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners and users of mobile devices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KSC-1381, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

