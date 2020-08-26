InventHelp Inventor Develops Mechanized System For Harvesting Coconuts (TRO-315)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Until now, picking coconuts has required workers to climb the palm trees on their own.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Until now, picking coconuts has required workers to climb the palm trees on their own. Fortunately, an inventor from Scarborough, Ontario, has helped to make their job a whole lot easier

He developed ROPE RACER & ASCENDER to provide an efficient mechanized means of retrieving coconuts from palm trees. As such, it eliminates the need for manual climbing techniques and implements. Thus, it saves considerable time, effort and expense. At the same time, this safe, durable and comfortable system provides optimum support for both the equipment and operator. It is also reliable, practical and easy to operate. Users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is as well.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "Working as an arborist for over 25 years, I recognized the need for a safe and efficient means of harvesting coconuts," he said.

