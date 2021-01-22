InventHelp Inventor Develops Measuring Device For Irregular Shaped Items (LVT-307)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - "I work in construction and needed an easier way to measure flooring around cabinets and other irregular shaped items," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - "I work in construction and needed an easier way to measure flooring around cabinets and other irregular shaped items," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the CHAIN LOCK. My design saves time and it increases precision when taking measurements."

The invention provides an effective way to measure irregular shaped items. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to straightedge rulers or tape measures. As a result, it increases accuracy and efficiency and it reduces the need to take multiple measurements. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, households and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-307, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

