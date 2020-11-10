InventHelp Inventor Develops Measuring And Aligning Tool For Electricians (AVZ-1952)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an electrician and I wanted to create an improved tool for establishing routing hole locations when installing conduit runs," said an inventor, from Huntington, W.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an electrician and I wanted to create an improved tool for establishing routing hole locations when installing conduit runs," said an inventor, from Huntington, W.V., "so I invented the LASER PLUG. My design is easy to use and it can be easily stored in a pocket or toolbox when not in use."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved means of establishing placement and routing of conduit network components. In doing so, it enables the user to easily lay out points for drilling holes in ceilings, floors, beams, etc. As a result, it increases accuracy and efficiency and it helps to identify any obstructions and related issues. The invention features a compact and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for electrical and wiring contractors and plumbing, heating and air conditioning contractors.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AVZ-1952, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

