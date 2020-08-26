InventHelp Inventor Develops Manicure Accessory For Hands-Free Painting (HTT-7384)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to paint my own nails without assistance after I had my stroke," said an inventor, from Lima, Ohio, "so I created the MEDICURE.

The invention provides a hands-free method of painting fingernails. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases precision and convenience when applying nail polish. The invention features a durable and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, individuals with limited mobility and the elderly. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases independence by allowing the user to easily apply nail color without any help."

