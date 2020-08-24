PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While packing and bringing lunches from home is often the most economical lunch option for workers and students, there is no way to prevent unauthorized access to the contents.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While packing and bringing lunches from home is often the most economical lunch option for workers and students, there is no way to prevent unauthorized access to the contents. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Waukegan, Ill., however, users can now be sure their food will be undisturbed.

She developed WANA LOCKABLE LUNCH BOX to prevent such losses or thefts. As such, it keeps contents securely enclosed, saving food replacement expenses and affording peace of mind. It is also lightweight, compact, portable and easy to operate and store. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "After I had someone go into my lunch bag while it was unattended and take out food items," she said, "I decided I needed a lunch carrier with a lock."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CKL-1351, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-lunch-carrier-with-lock-ckl-1351-301117027.html

SOURCE InventHelp